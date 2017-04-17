With Arabisation, whither Malay culture?
You don't need to be an Arab to be a Muslim, but many seem to be abandoning their customs and traditions. I HAVE said it many times: as the Malays become more Muslim, they become less Malay.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|1 hr
|Rick Perry s Closet
|16
|Scholar Dr. Jay Smith DECONSTRUCTS ISLAM
|2 hr
|Ben
|1
|Why doesn't Saudi Arabia take in Syrian Refugees?
|2 hr
|Ben
|8
|Muslim Inbreeding---- a human catastrophe
|2 hr
|Ben
|5
|Islam vs the KKK
|2 hr
|Ben
|1
|'Pro-Islam' textbook stirs debate in Brevard - ...
|3 hr
|Judy
|3
|End of White Racism coming soon
|3 hr
|chazmo
|124
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|J_a_n
|513,686
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC