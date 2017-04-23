Will Islam Inherit the Earth?

Will Islam Inherit the Earth?

There are 51 comments on the TheDailyBeast.com story from 21 hrs ago, titled Will Islam Inherit the Earth?. In it, TheDailyBeast.com reports that:

Fueling the hysteria on the part of politicians like Steve King and Geert Wilders, a blockbuster new report details how a lack of Christian fecundity may leave the earth to others. Controversial right-wing Congressman Steve King made headlines in March when he tweeted his support for anti-Muslin Dutch politician Geert Wilders saying , "Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 3
Next Last
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#1 12 hrs ago
What a stupid question !

OF COURSE IT WILL !

Judged:

4

4

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda

Edison, NJ

#2 11 hrs ago
Muslin is a lightweight cotton cloth.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda1

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#3 11 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
What a stupid question !

OF COURSE IT WILL !
Your hore mother is charging 5 dollars more for her blow---jobs today.

Why?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

AussieBobby

“Turn left at pub Number 42”

Since: Dec 08

7,628

Homehill,QLD

#4 11 hrs ago
Ill guess that Muslims will have to declare another sect non Muslims so they can still blame someone..oh wait

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#5 11 hrs ago
kuda1 wrote:
Your hore mother is charging 5 dollars more for her blow---jobs today.
Why?
Because your d!ck withered, shrunk and atrophied overnight.

As such it is now more repugnant than ever before.

And you need to have your eysight checked ... it was your daughter, not my mom.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Back alley boy

Regina, Canada

#7 11 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
<quoted text>

Because your d!ck withered, shrunk and atrophied overnight.

As such it is now more repugnant than ever before.

And you need to have your eysight checked ... it was your daughter, not my mom.
Hard night bent over in the back alley? Little Queer. Ha ha

Judged:

3

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
kuda1

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#8 10 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
<quoted text>

Because your d!ck withered, shrunk and atrophied overnight.

As such it is now more repugnant than ever before.

And you need to have your eysight checked ... it was your daughter, not my mom.
Wrong. Your hore mother is charging 5 dollars more for her blow---jobs today.

Why?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Fit2Serve

“Deadly Trump Virus Kills 60M ”

Since: Dec 15

4,267

California

#9 10 hrs ago
Why don't we talk about the 14 Christian Nations that are still right now, mutilating the genitals of 10's of thousands of young girls?
Or the many women here in America, who had their clits lopped off by their own Christian Mommy and Daddy back in the 1940's and 1950's across the Bible Belt, so little daughter Janey wouldn't succumb to that "sinful" masturbating at puberty?

Fundamentalism = FGM. It doesn't matter if it's Jeebus or Muhammad.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
All the Muslim attributes

Regina, Canada

#10 10 hrs ago
kuda1 wrote:
<quoted text>

Wrong. Your hore mother is charging 5 dollars more for her blow---jobs today.

Why?
And Simran does it for free. Obviously his finances must be in the toilet. So to speak.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
lies

Regina, Canada

#11 10 hrs ago
Scientology makes a similar claim...they're the fastest growing religion.

All the crazy cults make the same claims. It's a propaganda tactic.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Ali Hamza

MontrÃ©al, Canada

#13 9 hrs ago
Fit2Serve wrote:
Why don't we talk about the 14 Christian Nations that are still right now, mutilating the genitals of 10's of thousands of young girls?
Or the many women here in America, who had their clits lopped off by their own Christian Mommy and Daddy back in the 1940's and 1950's across the Bible Belt, so little daughter Janey wouldn't succumb to that "sinful" masturbating at puberty?

Fundamentalism = FGM. It doesn't matter if it's Jeebus or Muhammad.
Thank you for defending islam, brother. Have you considered converting to islam?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Another soul for Satan

Regina, Canada

#14 9 hrs ago
Ali Hamza wrote:
<quoted text>

Thank you for defending islam, brother. Have you considered converting to islam?
Yes, join Islam. They'll kill you if you change your mind.

Convert to the Devils Cult. Hell ain't half full enough.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#15 7 hrs ago
kuda1 wrote:
<quoted text>

Your hore mother is charging 5 dollars more for her blow---jobs today.

Why?
Waiting for the inflation?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Frogface Kate

Bloomingdale, IN

#16 7 hrs ago
Simian wrote:
What a stupid question !

OF COURSE IT WILL !
Nah!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

76,465

Location hidden
#18 7 hrs ago
Theocracies are by definition backward countries. Most are governed by cruel sadists who feed on fear and superstition. This disease could spread if we let it.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#19 7 hrs ago
Ali Hamza wrote:
Thank you for defending islam, brother.
Have you considered converting to islam?
Watch your comrades-in-arms "judge" you with dim bulbs, peanuts and spams icons !

LoL

You are anasshole !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#20 7 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Theocracies are by definition backward countries.
Most are governed by cruel sadists who feed on fear and superstition.
This disease could spread if we let it.
Get back to peddle imported scrap, imbecile!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Muslim filth

Regina, Canada

#21 7 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Theocracies are by definition backward countries. Most are governed by cruel sadists who feed on fear and superstition. This disease could spread if we let it.
Exacltly right.

Most of those countries are Muslim filth. Backwards, uneducated, satanic.

The question is , how do we stop the cancer from spreading?

Radiation?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

76,465

Location hidden
#22 7 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
<quoted text>

Get back to peddle imported scrap, imbecile!
And you can go back to "honor" killing your wife, miserable tick in a goat's beard!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
SaviorSelf

Dearborn, MI

#24 6 hrs ago
Probably. There will never be world peace because there is religion. Christianity is no better.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 3
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 18 min namredipsobla 256,357
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr SaviorSelf 513,906
Not in my name ! 2 hr J_a_n 25
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 2 hr Faith 15
BREAKING-Kuwaiti PRINCE Abdullah CONVERTED to X... 3 hr MUSLIMs R PAGANS 4
THERE was NO MOHAMADAN MUSLIMS in JESUS TIME! (Apr '16) 3 hr MUSLIMs R PAGANS 31
My Evil Experience At Muhammad's Grave. (Aug '10) 3 hr MUSLIMs R PAGANS 55
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,771 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC