Why the Jakarta election result could be bad news for Jokowi
Anies Baswedan, an Islamic intellectual and former university rector, looks certain to become Jakarta's next governor based on Wednesday's early election results. Baswedan unexpectedly surged past the ethnic-Chinese incumbent Basuki Tjahja Purnama - known popularly as "Ahok" - with an estimated 58 per cent of the votes in a second round runoff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam will prevail in America
|14 min
|No thanks
|33
|The Promise
|40 min
|Genocide
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|513,784
|The Only Miracle of Rapist Mohamad was->SEX
|3 hr
|SEX ManiacPAGANm...
|5
|PEDOprophet MOHAMAD & d THINGHing of 6 Yrs old ...
|3 hr
|AlmightyALLAHvagina
|8
|Sex Meniac America
|3 hr
|Domecq Von Zent
|33
|Not in my name !
|5 hr
|J_a_n
|18
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|8 hr
|huntcoyotes
|102
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC