Why the Jakarta election result could be bad news for Jokowi

Anies Baswedan, an Islamic intellectual and former university rector, looks certain to become Jakarta's next governor based on Wednesday's early election results. Baswedan unexpectedly surged past the ethnic-Chinese incumbent Basuki Tjahja Purnama - known popularly as "Ahok" - with an estimated 58 per cent of the votes in a second round runoff.

