Why Lindsay Lohan's burkini has nothing to do with converting to Islam
Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan's " conversion to Islam " is a work in progress, which could explain her biplor wardrobe choices! One minute the 30-year-old is flaunting what her mama gave her in gorgeous garb, and the next she's tucking away her bits in a burkini on a beach in Thailand. The last thing anyone expected Lohan to do was to wear a burkini, seeing as she shared snapshots from her recent Thailand getaway in a number of colorful bikinis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Coptic Christian Civilians Massacred
|8 hr
|The Islamic plan
|12
|Wow very sad - the destruction of Persia
|8 hr
|J_a_n
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|J_a_n
|513,475
|The FAKE NEWS islamophobes post on TOPIX
|8 hr
|chazmo
|10
|Trump set to ignite WW3
|9 hr
|Chuck
|2
|How to know when Muslims lie
|9 hr
|LIARS
|1
|In next 20 years, Muslims babies may exceed Chr...
|11 hr
|Nasty future for ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC