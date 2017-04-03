Why Lindsay Lohan's burkini has nothing to do with converting to Islam

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan's " conversion to Islam " is a work in progress, which could explain her biplor wardrobe choices! One minute the 30-year-old is flaunting what her mama gave her in gorgeous garb, and the next she's tucking away her bits in a burkini on a beach in Thailand. The last thing anyone expected Lohan to do was to wear a burkini, seeing as she shared snapshots from her recent Thailand getaway in a number of colorful bikinis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.