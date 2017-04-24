When is Shab e Miraj 2017 and why is it celebrated?
There are 2 comments on the Metro UK News story from Monday, titled When is Shab e Miraj 2017 and why is it celebrated?. In it, Metro UK News reports that:
Shab e Miraj means 'the night of ascent', and is the blessed night when the Holy Prophet of Islam was spiritually transported to heaven. People believe that he become incredibly close to the God Almighty - so close that it is beyond ordinary human comprehension.
Regina, Canada
#1 Monday
Ha ha ha ha ha
Regina, Canada
#2 Monday
Can anyone guess where the Muslims stole this idea from?
