What Islam Can Learn from Jesusby NR InterviewWho is "the Islamic...
A voice for freedom and reform from Turkey, Akyol is currently a senior visiting fellow at the Freedom Project at Wellesley College . KATHRYN JEAN LOPEZ: Why should Jesus's saying "The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath" matter to Muslims? MUSTAFA AKYOL: To me, that powerful expression by Jesus means that sacred law is not an end in itself, but a means to human happiness and flourishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Review Online.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Khan
|40
|Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|tongangodz
|440
|Q: How many "CONSORTS" does Rabbeen have?
|1 hr
|Jay is schizophre...
|6
|US President Donald Trump is a 'stupid idiot', ...
|2 hr
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Boston-area mosques open their doors to promote...
|3 hr
|Khan
|2
|Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ...
|3 hr
|Martha
|9
|US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13)
|3 hr
|JAYtheDESIGNATED ...
|327
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|6 hr
|The most acclaime...
|513,399
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC