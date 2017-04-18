There are on the IcBurton story from 16 hrs ago, titled What is the significance of Ramadan to Muslims in Birmingham and around the world?. In it, IcBurton reports that:

But if Islam isn't your religion, or not one you are familiar with, you might wonder what it's all about. Ramadan is one of the 12 months in the Islamic calendar.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at IcBurton.