US President Donald Trump is a 'stupi...

US President Donald Trump is a 'stupid idiot', says ISIS1 hour ago

There are 3 comments on the India.com story from 11 hrs ago, titled US President Donald Trump is a 'stupid idiot', says ISIS1 hour ago. In it, India.com reports that:

Washington, April 5 : The Islamic State has taken a jibe at United States President Donald Trump by calling him a 'stupid idiot' and the terror outfit stated that Trump getting the throne of US was a sign of America's bankruptcy. The terror group released a 36-minute audio clip and its spokesperson Abu Hasan al-Muhajir called Trump an idiot in Arabic dialect.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
jsfv

Houston, TX

#1 10 hrs ago
And leftists say this too. Leftists and ISIS have a lot in common.

Why don't leftist scum get at least some of the treatment that ISIS scum do?

At the very least, they should be serving prison sentences.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Martha

Sacramento, CA

#2 8 hrs ago
jsfv wrote:
At the very least, they should be serving prison sentences.
I think YOU are scheduled for that next.
For indecent exposure of your genitals down at the kindergarten sandbox.

That was not a smart move, pedo !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jay is schizophrenic

Fremont, CA

#3 6 hrs ago
Martha wrote:
<quoted text>

I think YOU are scheduled for that next.
For indecent exposure of your genitals down at the kindergarten sandbox.

That was not a smart move, pedo !
I think YOU are scheduled for that next.
For indecent exposure of your genitals down at the kindergarten sandbox.

That was not a smart move, pedo !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Boston-area mosques open their doors to promote... 3 hr Banned Aid 3
News Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ... 3 hr True Christian wi... 10
TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14) 5 hr Khan 40
News Choosing to Stay in the Mormon Church Despite I... (Aug '16) 6 hr tongangodz 440
Q: How many "CONSORTS" does Rabbeen have? 6 hr Jay is schizophre... 6
US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13) 8 hr JAYtheDESIGNATED ... 327
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 8 hr Martha 2,233
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 11 hr The most acclaime... 513,399
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,146 • Total comments across all topics: 280,083,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC