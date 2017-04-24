Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to investiga...

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to investigate anti-Islam election candidate

Ukip leader Paul Nuttall today said that he will investigate his party's selection of an anti-Islam candidate in Lewisham East. He failed to back Anne Marie Waters in a radio interview, telling the BBC that some of her views go "way above and beyond party policy".

