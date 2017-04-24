Ukip leader Paul Nuttall to investigate anti-Islam election candidate
Ukip leader Paul Nuttall today said that he will investigate his party's selection of an anti-Islam candidate in Lewisham East. He failed to back Anne Marie Waters in a radio interview, telling the BBC that some of her views go "way above and beyond party policy".
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is London.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Myth Flying ASS BURAQ used by MohMad Going toJa... (Apr '16)
|8 min
|FAKEjihadistRABBIES
|13
|BREAKING-Kuwaiti PRINCE Abdullah CONVERTED to X...
|11 min
|BlackSTONEvaginah
|14
|Q 46:12 & 5:48- Holy Bible CONFIRMED by EVIL Quran
|16 min
|SATAN ALLAH LUCIFER
|8
|MOSQUE, the House of SATAN Allah Lucifer (Dec '15)
|38 min
|SATAN ALLAH LUCIFER
|82
|KEEP the MUSLIMS OUT OF USA & EUROPE!
|42 min
|MUSLIM r PAGANS
|10
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Raz
|514,325
|Facebook admits: governments exploited us to sp...
|4 hr
|Islam forum laugh...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC