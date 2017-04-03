UK Prime Minister Takes HUGE Stand Before Islam - Because.FEMINISM
This was a pleasant surprise. Theresa May is too liberal for my tastes, but she showed backbone and defiance this week when she went to Saudi Arabia and dared to not wear a hijab as is required there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Right Wing News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White Racist Australia - a stolen land (Dec '15)
|2 hr
|Khan
|44
|TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Khan
|42
|Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim.
|3 hr
|Khan
|88
|Another Muslim mass murderer...
|4 hr
|Another Muslim ki...
|1
|Submission
|4 hr
|Khan the pervert
|10
|End of White Racism coming soon
|5 hr
|Fred
|65
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|J_a_n
|513,413
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC