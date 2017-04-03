There are on the India.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled TV actor Eijaz Khan denied rented accommodation in Mumbai for past eight months a due to his reli.... In it, India.com reports that:

New Delhi : TV actor Eijaz Khan who is currently seen in Sony TV's new show 'Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaage' is not able to get a rented accomodation in the suburb of West Mumbai Bandra for past eight months because of his Islam religion and pet dogs. The actor who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut and R. Madhavan starrer 'Tanu Weds Manu Returns' told leading daily Times Of India , "I want to move out of my current apartment because it reminds me of my past , and has become soulless."

Join the discussion below, or Read more at India.com.