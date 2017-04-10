Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusations of 'Islamophobia'
President Trump's nominee for Army secretary faces charges of "Islamophobia" from a Muslim civil rights group that could complicate his Senate confirmation. The Council on American-Islamic Relations, which bills itself as the country's largest Muslim civil rights, said this week that Tennessee state Sen. Mark Green should be rejected as the Army's top civilian for disparaging comments he made to a Tea Party group last year, including claims that public school students are being indoctrinated with Islam by textbooks.
|
#1 Yesterday
Just being a Tennessee republican is an impeachable offense
.
Now this ..... ;o)
|
#2 Yesterday
Wow, a new phobia. My favorite: phobophobia
|
#3 19 hrs ago
This nominee won't be any fun if he doesn't have a sex scandal or two in his (gay or str8, jaysus) closet.
|
#4 19 hrs ago
We know what your favorite thing is.
Wondering: "I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
|
#5 19 hrs ago
People use this "Islamophobia" accusation as if something is wrong with it. Fourteen hundred years of Islamic terror says differently.
|
#6 15 hrs ago
He is greatly "Homophobic" as well. He hates Gays, TG's, and Women who want Rights. He is trying to pass a law that prevents babies born to Lesbians from getting Birth Certificates as well as women who get IVF and have babies. To get a Birth Certificate who MUST have a Mother and a Father name. Problem is when you go to a "Sperm Bank" to get IVF. You DO NOT get the Donor's name. He is dead against women's rights, birth control, Planned Parenthood, and ALL abortions for any reason.
He is an "Ultra Right Wing" Conservative and a women's place is at home, having babies, and raising a family.
If Nominated he has already said he WILL kick all Gays, Lesbians, and reduce women roles in the Army.
So much for Trump's Promises. I WILL Be the President for ALL AMERICANS. So far anyone with eyes can see that he is, so long as you White, and "Ultra or Right Wing" Christian.
|
#7 15 hrs ago
You approved of the many centuries of Euro-christianist-missionary genocide and colonialism throughout what we call the Third World, naturally.
|
#9 14 hrs ago
To feed your errant fantasy, we might hope that genocide and colonialism was continuing today by some also embracing Christianity... instead of the actual continued and expanded genocide and colonialism imposed by Democrat Communists in the last thirty years. It would be more humane.
|
#10 14 hrs ago
That would be you hoping he is.
|
#11 14 hrs ago
fake news
|
#12 14 hrs ago
Sure, xstain missionaries and their armies never harmed so much as a fly in Africa, China, N. America, S. America over the millennia. Thinking like that is what makes you the white [sic] supremacist [sic] that you are.
|
#13 13 hrs ago
The real point is that Christians are not committing planned genocides and colonialism today, nor in the recent past, but you Democrat Communist criminals are. No Crimes Against Humanity have ever excelled the Crimes committed by those atheist Communists you would rather hold in esteem. Your people have murdered many Hundreds of Millions in the last hundred years. Any crimes by those associated to any "official" church orientation pale in comparison (even over a millenium) and again, aren't continuing today, while your crimes are right now starving Millions to death and slaughtering Millions more for selfishness, cowardice, slavishness and convenience.
|
#15 13 hrs ago
Who runs a second computer to give himself accolades and others nasties. The mentality is shocking.
|
#16 12 hrs ago
The real point is that your distorted, ignorant, lying version of history informs everything you "think" about today.
Unless you want to say that the muslim hordes of Saddam and Ghadafi and Assad all bombed and invaded the US, you stupid white [sic] supremacist [sic] filth.
|
“gun control takes two hands”
Since: Mar 13
2,857
outdoors
|
#18 7 hrs ago
Sounds like you prefer Islamic terrorism over Christianity, sport. Or you believe that neither is to be trusted. Can you kindly post any links to acts of Christian terrorist acts that have occurred, recently? Please don't bother with the Westport Baptist bunch, their interpretation isn't in keeping with anything the Bible teaches. As well, no snake handling stories.
PS, very racist, that last sentence. All races and nationalities and societies have Christianity within them and your assumption that the poster is a WASP is prejudiced. Therefore ALL your arguments will be considered prejudicial and racist.
|
#19 5 hrs ago
I know one thing, if I were in a public restroom and you starting gawking at me over the divider you'd leave with wet shoes.
|
#20 2 hrs ago
FUNNY, I have heard of this before.
It was bad enough working Columbia Island Marina in DC. Besides the boats, boat owners comprised of members of Congress, families, kids, and a few live a boards. We had the Gays to look out for as it was a known hook up location. Here you are in the Men's room in a stall and you hear a tapping. You look to your the side of the other stall and see a cock sticking through a hole. You draw your gun and stick the barrel back through the hole. The next thing you hear is a person running and doors slamming.
Now in the Ladies room you have people peeking in the cracks to check you out. They are looking for TG Females that have not had GRS yet. Of course in NC they just might see Zeke the "Guy" from Survivor. As he is was required to use the women's room being born Female.
|
#21 2 hrs ago
Sounds like English is your second language, Cletus. I said the talibangelical racist's complaint about islam is just as true of xstainis, wheither it's calls for "religious" violence by scripture or otherwise. I said the xstainist violence and conquering has been just as - at least - common through history as has islam's.
First he hilariously tried to deny this reality, then he tried suddenly to say it is of no consequence. Except it goes right to the lying (that's a sin) heart of his white [sic] supremacist [sic] post up there.
You sick freeeks are too ignorant and stupid to know what "projection" means when you do it. You trash.
|
#22 2 hrs ago
We know you keep returning to this obsessional fantasy of yours - men looking at you in restrooms, you peeing on men in public restrooms.
"I used to travel by bus from Virgina to MA many years ago and GCS was a stop. I was propositioned there more than once and you could always expect some freak, like you, to be trying to get a peek over the urinal dividers. When they did that I made sure to piss on the floor so it would splash on their shoes. They usually scurried off then. Probably to lick their shoes".
-http://www.topix.com/forum/ne ws/gay/TV3KOIIHF6O9Q407J/post1 52
|
#23 2 hrs ago
In your pleasant exchange of violent and homophobic fantasies with homophobic right wingers and in many other ways you require serious help, starting with a basic education in what "theocracy" the word means.
|
|
