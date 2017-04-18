The Mosul violinist who defied Islamic State
Amid the sounds of gunbattle and bombs exploding, on Wednesday, the sound of music arose from the ruins of Mosul in Iraq, all thanks to one man -- Ameen Mukdad. The 28-year-old Iraqi violinist was responsible for a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rediff.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 min
|Raz
|513,828
|Why do Hindu women prefer Muslim men? (Sep '13)
|10 min
|Mental illness
|327
|'Pro-Islam' textbook stirs debate in Brevard - ...
|15 min
|Inbreeding a no no
|9
|Islam is the last hope of humanity
|27 min
|There are no stan...
|30
|Sex Meniac America
|27 min
|cougar
|35
|We have a trolls convention here today (Apr '10)
|49 min
|Simran
|39
|The Only Miracle of Rapist Mohamad was->SEX
|57 min
|Simran
|8
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC