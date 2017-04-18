The Mosul violinist who defied Islami...

The Mosul violinist who defied Islamic State

Amid the sounds of gunbattle and bombs exploding, on Wednesday, the sound of music arose from the ruins of Mosul in Iraq, all thanks to one man -- Ameen Mukdad. The 28-year-old Iraqi violinist was responsible for a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

