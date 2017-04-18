The Latest: VP Pence arrives in Austr...

The Latest: VP Pence arrives in Australia, last stop in Asia

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence delivers a speedh during his visit at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, April 20, 2017. Pence praised Indonesia's democracy and moderate form of Islam on Thursday alongside the president of the world's most populous Muslim nation, reinforcing his message with a visit to the region's largest mosque.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 22 min Fatty Faith 513,878
Career advice for the destitute 1 hr Seattle awaits 2
The filth of islam 1 hr SEX ManiacPAGANm... 37
The FAKE NEWS islamophobes post on TOPIX 1 hr SEX ManiacPAGANm... 22
PEDOprophet MOHAMAD & d THINGHing of 6 Yrs old ... 1 hr SEX ManiacPAGANm... 10
The Only Miracle of Rapist Mohamad was->SEX 1 hr SEX ManiacPAGANm... 10
Not in my name ! 3 hr Faith 22
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,349 • Total comments across all topics: 280,465,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC