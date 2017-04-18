The Latest: Pence praises Indonesia's...

The Latest: Pence praises Indonesia's moderate form of Islam

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Pence is currently on a 10-day trip in Asia. . U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, left, meets with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the presidential palace in Jakarta, Indonesia Thursday, April 20, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thank For The Fun Friends (May '12) 4 min Simran 103
From the frying pan... 22 min Simran 2
News Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Taught Me Abo... 25 min Simran 4
News 'Pro-Islam' textbook stirs debate in Brevard - ... 27 min Simran 5
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 35 min Faith 513,758
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 41 min USS LIBERTY 256,355
News Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-... 44 min USS LIBERTY 28
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 1 hr huntcoyotes 102
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,434,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC