The Latest: Imam: Fresno suspect not part of Islam center
There are 1 comment on the WRAL.com story from 9 hrs ago, titled The Latest: Imam: Fresno suspect not part of Islam center. In it, WRAL.com reports that:
The imam of the Islamic Cultural Center of Fresno says the suspect in a shooting that killed three people was not a member of his center. Authorities say Muhammad yelled "God is great" in Arabic while being taken into custody.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WRAL.com.
|
#1 1 hr ago
Typical Moooooslim!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam is the last hope of humanity
|1 hr
|BB Board
|9
|Are The Forum Monitors playing hide and seek wi...
|1 hr
|BB Board
|5
|Don't believe a thing Muslims say
|1 hr
|BB Board
|2
|Rabbi calls Jesus a Black bastard
|1 hr
|Khan
|7
|Fox News' Jon Scott Under Fire for Saying THIS ...
|1 hr
|ChowningKy
|6
|AP Changes Fresno Shooter's Words From 'Allahu ...
|1 hr
|No doubt
|1
|Sex Meniac America
|1 hr
|Khan
|30
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 hr
|chazmo
|513,706
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC