The Latest: Imam: Fresno suspect not part of Islam center
" The Latest on a fatal shooting near a Catholic Charities facility in downtown Fresno, California : Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer says three people have been killed in a shooting in the downtown central California city. Ashlee Wolf of Catholic Charities told the Fresno Bee newspaper that the shooting happened at a bus stop near the charity.
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|chazmo
|513,706
|Parents concerned over religious curriculum (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Yeppy
|24
|I'm- S-atan- L-earn- A-bout-M-e, ISLAM means SA... (Aug '15)
|3 hr
|J_a_n
|56
|I Read EVIL QURAN Many times & I FOUND it DEMONIC (Apr '16)
|3 hr
|AlmightyALLAHvagina
|71
|ISLAM the True Religion of Satan ALLAH Lucifer (Aug '16)
|3 hr
|Satan Allah Lucifer
|12
|Arabic term word Allah SIMPLY Translate as God (Sep '15)
|3 hr
|Satan Allah Lucifer
|114
|LUCIFER=HILAL=BIN=SAHAR= Islamic Symbol (Nov '15)
|3 hr
|Satan Allah Lucifer
|32
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|6 hr
|Simran
|80
