'The Islamic Jesus' seeks commonalities between Christianity, Judaism, Islam
The Islamic Jesus: How the King of the Jews Became a Prophet of the Muslims By Mustafa Akyol St. Martin's Press 288 pp. In a world rife with religious tensions at home and abroad, a new and thoughtful book proclaims some good news: There is much that Christianity, Judaism, and Islam share.
