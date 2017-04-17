Teen Shuts Down Idea That All Women W...

Teen Shuts Down Idea That All Women Wearing the Hijab Are Oppressed

Read more: Teen Vogue

After some hateful comments were sent in a group chat, a Muslim teen in Pennsylvania texted her dad, who lives in Saudi Arabia, to say that she wanted to take off her hijab. Her dad's response, which has now gone viral, highlights exactly how wrong some people with Islamophobic ideas and misconceptions are.

