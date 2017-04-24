Swamy backs Maurya, says Islam permits men to commit atrocities against women 40 mins ago

New Delhi: Backing Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya'controversial comment on triple talaq, Bharatiya Janata Party leader Subramanian Swamy on Saturday said that in Islam there is no gender equality and women have third class status. Talking to leading news agency ANI, Swamy said,"There is no doubt that in Islamic practice and preaching women have been given second or third class status.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.