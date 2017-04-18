Some Muslim states' ties with Armenia contradict spirit of Islam
There are 3 comments on the Trend story from 20 hrs ago, titled Some Muslim states' ties with Armenia contradict spirit of Islam. In it, Trend reports that:
News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The ties some Muslim states have with Armenia in several areas contradict the spirit of Islam, says Bahruz Hasanov, an official from the Public and Political Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration. A Muslim country doesn't need to cooperate with an aggressor that destroyed mosques, ancient historical monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, he said, adding that cooperation with an aggressor country means violation of Islamic solidarity.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Trend.
|
#3 18 hrs ago
Test
|
#4 18 hrs ago
Test2
|
#5 17 hrs ago
Long Live Armenia!
https://m.youtube.com/watch...
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Promise
|5 min
|Faith
|2
|Sex Meniac America
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|34
|Islam will prevail in America
|1 hr
|AussieBobby
|34
|Islam is the last hope of humanity
|2 hr
|AussieBobby
|25
|100000 errors in quran (May '15)
|5 hr
|BB Board
|512
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|chazmo
|513,784
|The Only Miracle of Rapist Mohamad was->SEX
|10 hr
|SEX ManiacPAGANm...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC