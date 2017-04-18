There are on the Trend story from 20 hrs ago, titled Some Muslim states' ties with Armenia contradict spirit of Islam. In it, Trend reports that:

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector The ties some Muslim states have with Armenia in several areas contradict the spirit of Islam, says Bahruz Hasanov, an official from the Public and Political Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration. A Muslim country doesn't need to cooperate with an aggressor that destroyed mosques, ancient historical monuments in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, he said, adding that cooperation with an aggressor country means violation of Islamic solidarity.

