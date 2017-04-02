Secular in spirit

Blueprint for unity: The secular model is the best chance of creating a society where people of all religions or none, are able to live together in harmony, says Azrul. With the current debate over PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's Private Member's Bill to amend syariah laws - which some see as a backdoor attempt to push for hudud and make Malaysia an Islamic state - the perennial issue has resurfaced yet again, and again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.