Sculpture resembling cross demolished...

Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi Arabia

There are 3 comments on the The Washington Post story from 6 hrs ago, titled Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi Arabia. In it, The Washington Post reports that:

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - One of Saudi Arabia's most conservative provinces has demolished a towering concrete sculpture in response to complaints by residents that it resembled a Christian cross, prompting a local commentator on Tuesday to criticize the move as possible blowback for recent reforms. State-linked local news sites, including NewsQassim.com, reported that the municipal office for the landlocked, central province of Qassim took down the sculpture last Friday.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jay is Mentally ill

New York, NY

#1 5 hrs ago
Christianity Being Eradicated in Middle East By Muslims

ChristianityÂ’s prospects of surviving in its birthplace are grim, by Perry Chiaramonte

Prospects of Christianity surviving in its birthplace, the Middle East, appear as grim this Holy Week as they have at any time in the last two millennia.

Persecution of the worldÂ’s largest religion has intensified throughout the 20th century and that trajectory has only intensified in recent years in Muslim-dominated countries. Jihadists appear to have repeatedly carried out one of their oft-stated goals of erasing any trace of Christianity in some regions, while in others persecution against Christians and other religious minorities are being held at bay Â— for now.

A blind eye is often turned by the mainstream media and others when it comes to anti-Christian atrocities.

'Believing that a man named Jesus Christ was crucified and rose again for the sins of the world is still one of the most dangerous things one can do in many parts of the world'

Â– Robert Nicholson, The Philos Project

pamelageller com/2017/04/christianity-snuff ed-out

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#2 4 hrs ago
Jizz's Crisis ... what an incredibly retarded jerk you are!

But you ARE entertaining ... that's probably your only redeeming factor.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jay is the forum dog

New York, NY

#3 2 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
Jizz's Crisis ... what an incredibly retarded jerk you are!

But you ARE entertaining ... that's probably your only redeeming factor.
Jizz's Crisis ... what an incredibly retarded jerk you are!

Now go take your meds schizo. Shoo dog.

ROFL!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why do muslims bend over during prayer? 9 min ArabicWORDallah d... 13
Sex and Christianity 51 min Khan 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 51 min J_a_n 513,696
Muslim truthies 1 hr Muslims dummies 3
Muslim mental illness. 1 hr Muslims dummies 1
Jay - The mentally ill troll of this forum 1 hr Muslims dummies 11
The West is losing the war with Muslims 2 hr Jay is the forum ... 1
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 2 hr Simran 80
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,804 • Total comments across all topics: 280,390,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC