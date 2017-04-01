Sculpture resembling cross demolished in Saudi Arabia
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - One of Saudi Arabia's most conservative provinces has demolished a towering concrete sculpture in response to complaints by residents that it resembled a Christian cross, prompting a local commentator on Tuesday to criticize the move as possible blowback for recent reforms. State-linked local news sites, including NewsQassim.com, reported that the municipal office for the landlocked, central province of Qassim took down the sculpture last Friday.
#1 5 hrs ago
Christianity Being Eradicated in Middle East By Muslims
ChristianityÂ’s prospects of surviving in its birthplace are grim, by Perry Chiaramonte
Prospects of Christianity surviving in its birthplace, the Middle East, appear as grim this Holy Week as they have at any time in the last two millennia.
Persecution of the worldÂ’s largest religion has intensified throughout the 20th century and that trajectory has only intensified in recent years in Muslim-dominated countries. Jihadists appear to have repeatedly carried out one of their oft-stated goals of erasing any trace of Christianity in some regions, while in others persecution against Christians and other religious minorities are being held at bay Â— for now.
A blind eye is often turned by the mainstream media and others when it comes to anti-Christian atrocities.
'Believing that a man named Jesus Christ was crucified and rose again for the sins of the world is still one of the most dangerous things one can do in many parts of the world'
Â– Robert Nicholson, The Philos Project
pamelageller com/2017/04/christianity-snuff ed-out
#2 4 hrs ago
#3 2 hrs ago
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC