Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, sa...

Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they are the cause of 'Northern beggars'

There are 1 comment on the Vanguard story from 18 hrs ago, titled Sanusi slams conservative Muslims, saying they are the cause of 'Northern beggars'. In it, Vanguard reports that:

The Emir of Kano and former Central Bank governor , Emir Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, through his instagram page, called on Northerners to emulate Southern economic ways of life rather being idle. Most of the beggars roaming Nigerian streets are northerners, begging for a living while their Southern counterparts learn trade and become technicians, contributing economically and socially to the development of Nigeria, Emir said.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vanguard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Uproot disease_end islam

Portland, OR

#1 7 hrs ago
Is any western parasite (aka politicians} taking this parasite seriously ?

Probably !

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim women's group defend speech on men 'hitt... 1 hr Burqas hide bruises 2
News Why Consider Islam? 1 hr A PEDOPHILE ILLIT... 9
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 1 hr A PEDOPHILE ILLIT... 2,264
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 1 hr is PAGAN moon Allah 256,332
Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma... 1 hr is PAGAN moon Allah 11
MOAB dropped on yall 1 hr J_a_n 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr is PAGAN moon Allah 513,633
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,700 • Total comments across all topics: 280,274,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC