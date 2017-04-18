There are on the Right Wing News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Taught Me About Christians.. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

This special edition of The Glazov Gang presents The Sandra Solomon Moment , with Sandra Solomon, an ex-Muslim who grew up in Saudi Arabia who is now valiantly fighting against the Islamization of the West - and of her new home country of Canada in particular. Sandra unveils What Islam Taught Me About Christians, sharing how the life of Mohammed, the Koran and Hadith taught her a very clear message.

