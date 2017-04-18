Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Tau...

Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Taught Me About Christians.

There are 4 comments on the Right Wing News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Taught Me About Christians.. In it, Right Wing News reports that:

This special edition of The Glazov Gang presents The Sandra Solomon Moment , with Sandra Solomon, an ex-Muslim who grew up in Saudi Arabia who is now valiantly fighting against the Islamization of the West - and of her new home country of Canada in particular. Sandra unveils What Islam Taught Me About Christians, sharing how the life of Mohammed, the Koran and Hadith taught her a very clear message.

Muslims are liars

Regina, Canada

#1 12 hrs ago
She says islams understanding of Christianity is heresy, a lie and wrong. Hatred of Christians in the Koran and Hadiths triggers a war against the West and Muslims want to wipe out Christianity.

Not much has changed in 1400 years. Islam seeks to kill everyone who won't submit to filthy Islam.

Judged:

1

1

1

Simran

Sacramento, CA

#2 12 hrs ago
Muslims are liars wrote:
She says islams understanding of Christianity is heresy, a lie and wrong. Hatred of Christians in the Koran and Hadiths triggers a war against the West and Muslims want to wipe out Christianity.
Not much has changed in 1400 years. Islam seeks to kill everyone who won't submit to filthy Islam.
Muslims must really be kind-hearted to allow a scumbag like you to waste valuable oxygen.

Judged:

1

1

1

The goat

Regina, Canada

#3 11 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
<quoted text>

Muslims must really be kind-hearted to allow a scumbag like you to waste valuable oxygen.
Why aren't you in the back alley? Your mosque pals are waiting to do the goat.

You're the goat.

Judged:

2

1

1

Simran

Sacramento, CA

#4 11 hrs ago
The goat wrote:
I think "the ass" would be a more fitting nic for you.

Judged:

1

1

1

Chicago, IL

