Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Taught Me About Christians.
There are 4 comments on the Right Wing News story from 21 hrs ago, titled Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Taught Me About Christians.. In it, Right Wing News reports that:
This special edition of The Glazov Gang presents The Sandra Solomon Moment , with Sandra Solomon, an ex-Muslim who grew up in Saudi Arabia who is now valiantly fighting against the Islamization of the West - and of her new home country of Canada in particular. Sandra unveils What Islam Taught Me About Christians, sharing how the life of Mohammed, the Koran and Hadith taught her a very clear message.
Regina, Canada
#1 12 hrs ago
She says islams understanding of Christianity is heresy, a lie and wrong. Hatred of Christians in the Koran and Hadiths triggers a war against the West and Muslims want to wipe out Christianity.
Not much has changed in 1400 years. Islam seeks to kill everyone who won't submit to filthy Islam.
#2 12 hrs ago
Muslims must really be kind-hearted to allow a scumbag like you to waste valuable oxygen.
Regina, Canada
#3 11 hrs ago
Why aren't you in the back alley? Your mosque pals are waiting to do the goat.
You're the goat.
#4 11 hrs ago
I think "the ass" would be a more fitting nic for you.
