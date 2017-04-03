San Diego school district to boost Is...

San Diego school district to boost Islam lessons to combat bullying, create Muslim safe spaces

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Muslim safe spaces, increased lessons on Islam during social studies classes, and other measures will be adopted by San Diego Unified School District to combat bullying. The Council for American-Islamic Relations and school officials in southern California collaborated on a "holistic" approach to bullying that will likely be implemented this fall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-... 6 min galler 3
News GOP group misleads in claim that program is a I... 30 min About time 2
News In Iraq, Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, upb... 33 min About time 1
News Who Is Allah? (Aug '07) 45 min Chief ExposeZioAg... 256,627
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Chief Expose ZioM... 513,415
News Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ... 1 hr Chief Expose ZioM... 16
Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim. 1 hr Chief Expose ZioM... 89
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,455 • Total comments across all topics: 280,116,933

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC