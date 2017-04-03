San Diego school district to boost Islam lessons to combat bullying, create Muslim safe spaces
Muslim safe spaces, increased lessons on Islam during social studies classes, and other measures will be adopted by San Diego Unified School District to combat bullying. The Council for American-Islamic Relations and school officials in southern California collaborated on a "holistic" approach to bullying that will likely be implemented this fall.
