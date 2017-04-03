Religious decentralisation and autocracy: The case of Islam
The extent to which Islam is responsible for the problems encountered in countries in which it dominates has been the subject of much attention. This column explores the effect of religions with differing organisational structures on progressive institutional reforms, state corruption, and political stability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at VoxEU.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|muslims are perverts
|330
|Young Muslims Need To Reposition Islam As Force...
|2 hr
|Save yourselves a...
|1
|Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
|3 hr
|Banned Aid
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,456
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|3 hr
|Banned Aid
|3
|Zushannah RULES
|9 hr
|Islam _ the light...
|1
|Satan created this universe, not GOD
|9 hr
|Man is a Satanic ...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC