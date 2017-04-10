Rajib Murder: Imams' sermons must not...

Rajib Murder: Imams' sermons must not go against law

The Daily Star

Delivering the first ever appeal verdict over the killing of a blogger, the High Court yesterday came up with some observations on the roles of the state, imams and the parents in shaping an individual's life so that he or she cannot tread the path of militancy. Observing that parents should be more responsible in keeping their children on the right path, it also noted that imams must not deliver any speech which goes beyond the practicing laws of the country.

Chicago, IL

