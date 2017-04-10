Rajib Murder: Imams' sermons must not go against law
Delivering the first ever appeal verdict over the killing of a blogger, the High Court yesterday came up with some observations on the roles of the state, imams and the parents in shaping an individual's life so that he or she cannot tread the path of militancy. Observing that parents should be more responsible in keeping their children on the right path, it also noted that imams must not deliver any speech which goes beyond the practicing laws of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trudeau Dismisses Opposition To Muslim Prayer I...
|20 min
|Khan
|10
|End of White Racism coming soon
|27 min
|Khan
|47
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|31 min
|Banned Aid
|513,383
|Islam critic Hirsi Ali cancels Aust tour
|2 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|'100 arrested and three dead' amid homosexualit...
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,214
|All Muslims know bacha bazi
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|3
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC