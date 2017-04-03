Radical groups hold Indonesian democr...

Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostage - Islamic scholar

There are 1 comment on the Asian Correspondent story from 14 hrs ago, titled Radical groups hold Indonesian democracy hostage - Islamic scholar. In it, Asian Correspondent reports that:

Indonesian Muslim protesters wave flags during a rally calling for the sacking of Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama for suspected blasphemy in Jakarta, Indonesia March 31, 2017. Source: Reuters/Darren Whiteside AN Islamic legal scholar has argued hardline Muslim groups are holding Indonesia's democracy hostage, the very political system that allows them to operate freely.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Asian Correspondent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
JAYtheDESIGNATED

Manassas, VA

#4 2 hrs ago
Muslims are the best !

I DID all your daughters REAL GOOD !

iF YOU CALL ME A SCHIZO AGAIN.....i will GO CRAZY !
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 29 min Alaturq 513,433
News Group Aims to Correct Misinterpretations About ... 34 min Camel thief offsp... 1
News Proposed Senate Committee Resolution calls for ... 35 min BB Board 1
allah the bastard (Jul '07) 46 min Camel thief offsp... 15
The FAKE NEWS islamophobes post on TOPIX 53 min Camel thief offsp... 6
News Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because ... 1 hr Camel thief offsp... 18
How to stop being sexually aroused? (Teen) NEED... (Jun '12) 1 hr Mo the pervert 254
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,124 • Total comments across all topics: 280,126,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC