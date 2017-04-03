Racist passenger refused to get a tax...

Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because the cab driver was a Muslim

There are 2 comments on the Mirror.co.uk story from 17 hrs ago, titled Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because the cab driver was a Muslim. In it, Mirror.co.uk reports that:

Richard Nolan shouted at the man to "go back to your own country, you c*** Muslim" and hollered that Muslims were "taking over" and would kill their children. Nolan, who was on a night out to celebrate his birthday, was jailed for six months after a judge branded his behaviour "disgusting", KentLive reports.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Mirror.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
hbj

Houston, TX

#1 12 hrs ago
British website of course. Always devoted to defending muslims.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#2 11 hrs ago
hbj wrote:
British website of course. Always devoted to defending muslims.
SalaamZ ! H. LOL! And rightly so! We all have a right to a defense.Even the likes of you! LOL! CheerZ

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 20 min J_a_n 513,395
News Islamoparanoia is a self-fulfilling prophecy 1 hr Jay is schizophrenic 2
The filth of islam 1 hr Jay is schizophrenic 25
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 1 hr Jay is schizophrenic 2,226
TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14) 1 hr Khan 37
News Islamic forces close in on historic mosque wher... 1 hr Khan 2
Is child molestation allowed in Christianity? 1 hr Khan 5
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,054,066

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC