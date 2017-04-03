Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because the cab driver was a Muslim
Racist passenger refused to get a taxi because the cab driver was a Muslim
Richard Nolan shouted at the man to "go back to your own country, you c*** Muslim" and hollered that Muslims were "taking over" and would kill their children. Nolan, who was on a night out to celebrate his birthday, was jailed for six months after a judge branded his behaviour "disgusting", KentLive reports.
#1 12 hrs ago
British website of course. Always devoted to defending muslims.
#2 11 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! H. LOL! And rightly so! We all have a right to a defense.Even the likes of you! LOL! CheerZ
