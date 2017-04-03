President Aliyev: Azerbaijan doing great job in area of Islamic solidarity
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has held a number of prestigious events in Azerbaijan, said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed a ceremony to launch Baku 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games' Journey from the Caspian. "We organize numerous events and presentations to promote Islamic culture in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|2 min
|Simran
|2,241
|Boston-area mosques open their doors to promote...
|30 min
|Banned Aid
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Simran
|513,403
|Q: How many "CONSORTS" does Rabbeen have?
|3 hr
|Khan
|10
|TT: Islam will save the world. (Nov '14)
|3 hr
|Khan
|41
|Jesus was a Palestinian Muslim.
|4 hr
|Khan
|86
|End of White Racism coming soon
|5 hr
|Chief Expose ZioC...
|63
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC