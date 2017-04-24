Pope Francis to celebrate Mass in Cairo on 2nd day of trip
Pope Francis will celebrate Mass for Egypt's tiny Catholic community and meet with its priests and seminarians before returning to Rome. Local media reports say at least 25,000 are expected at Saturday's Mass in Cairo, which comes on the second day of Francis' two-day trip to the Arab world's most populous country Francis on Friday urged Egypt's Muslim leaders teach a rejection of violence in God's name during the delicate visit and he strongly backed its uncompromising crackdown on political Islam and militancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|AlaturQ
|514,372
|Best Islamic tourist attractions around the world
|6 min
|Simran
|1
|Congratulations to the Honorable new Caliph Abu... (May '15)
|16 min
|Simran
|22
|Deep inside you KNOW islam is your best option
|1 hr
|Simran
|1
|Hi friends _ I'm back !
|1 hr
|Simran
|25
|'Pro-Islam' textbook stirs debate in Brevard - ...
|1 hr
|Simran
|28
|US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Simran
|338
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC