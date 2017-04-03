Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a ...

Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-Muslim dialogue

There are 12 comments on the OpEdNews story from Yesterday, titled Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-Muslim dialogue. In it, OpEdNews reports that:

Pope Francis told the imams that listening to each other was essential for the common future of humanity as we walk together in our shared lives. "What we should do to make the human nature better, it's the work of the ear, the work of listening.

galler

Knoxville, TN

#1 Friday
The Pope has lost his mind.
Chief Expose ZioAgenda

Washington, DC

#2 Friday
The Southern Baptist supports Israel because it makes them feel more connected with a Jew Man God while killing Muslims.

Time for drain the swamp.

galler

Knoxville, TN

#3 Friday
Chief Expose ZioAgenda wrote:
The Southern Baptist supports Israel because it makes them feel more connected with a Jew Man God while killing Muslims.

Time for drain the swamp.
So you say The Pope is secretly a Southern Baptist? Amazing!

Chief ExposeZioAgenda

Washington, DC

#4 Friday
galler wrote:
So you say The Pope is secretly a Southern Baptist? Amazing!
The southern well feed, flamboyant, sometimes extravagant con-artist is ready to serve his Jewish master!

Slice your piece of the pie it all comes out one end.

Khan

United States

#5 Friday
galler wrote:
The Pope has lost his mind.
The Pope is a holy man, wants to see Peace & Justice in the world

Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#7 Friday
SalaamZ ! I agree with you KHan. And its amazeing! A man of God(the Pope) openly showing us a better way.And the Naysayers just cant stand it ! May their dialog blossom into a campaign of compassion. CheerZ

Simran

Sacramento, CA

#8 Friday
This pope is a great man.

Jay is schizophrenic

Manassas, VA

#9 Friday
Simran wrote:
This pope is a great man.
No doubt you said it to him when you were sking him off, pedo jay.

Simran

Sacramento, CA

#10 Friday
Jay is schizophrenic wrote:
No doubt you said it to him when you were sking him off, pedo jay.
The pope ain't really underage.

But YOU ARE underbrained.

Jay is schizophrenic

Manassas, VA

#11 Friday
Simran wrote:
The pope ain't really underage.

But YOU ARE underbrained.
So you admit that you only sck off underage boys? LOLOLOL!

Good. Now wait for the cops to arrive, schizo. Meanwhile, your mother is cleaning my bumhole with her tongue.

Jemala

Minneapolis, MN

#12 Friday
galler wrote:
The Pope has lost his mind.
I am sure, deep down in their heart as a typical Muslim these so called imam for sure were thinking in beheading him like Mohamed used to run around killing people, who do not want to follow his brand of religion. He really made a big mistake, on his part thrusting musliums

chazmo

“Roger is my favorite Wabbit”

Since: Jun 07

41,537

Dorchester , MA

#13 23 hrs ago
galler wrote:
The Pope has lost his mind.
the pope is the dumbest dhimmi in the cattlikk church

