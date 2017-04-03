Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-Muslim dialogue
There are 12 comments on the OpEdNews story from Yesterday, titled Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-Muslim dialogue. In it, OpEdNews reports that:
Pope Francis told the imams that listening to each other was essential for the common future of humanity as we walk together in our shared lives. "What we should do to make the human nature better, it's the work of the ear, the work of listening.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at OpEdNews.
|
#1 Friday
The Pope has lost his mind.
|
#2 Friday
The Southern Baptist supports Israel because it makes them feel more connected with a Jew Man God while killing Muslims.
Time for drain the swamp.
|
#3 Friday
So you say The Pope is secretly a Southern Baptist? Amazing!
|
#4 Friday
The southern well feed, flamboyant, sometimes extravagant con-artist is ready to serve his Jewish master!
Slice your piece of the pie it all comes out one end.
|
United States
|
#5 Friday
The Pope is a holy man, wants to see Peace & Justice in the world
|
#7 Friday
SalaamZ ! I agree with you KHan. And its amazeing! A man of God(the Pope) openly showing us a better way.And the Naysayers just cant stand it ! May their dialog blossom into a campaign of compassion. CheerZ
|
#8 Friday
This pope is a great man.
|
#9 Friday
No doubt you said it to him when you were sking him off, pedo jay.
|
#10 Friday
The pope ain't really underage.
But YOU ARE underbrained.
|
#11 Friday
So you admit that you only sck off underage boys? LOLOLOL!
Good. Now wait for the cops to arrive, schizo. Meanwhile, your mother is cleaning my bumhole with her tongue.
|
#12 Friday
I am sure, deep down in their heart as a typical Muslim these so called imam for sure were thinking in beheading him like Mohamed used to run around killing people, who do not want to follow his brand of religion. He really made a big mistake, on his part thrusting musliums
|
“Roger is my favorite Wabbit”
Since: Jun 07
41,537
|
#13 23 hrs ago
the pope is the dumbest dhimmi in the cattlikk church
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Coptic Christian Civilians Massacred
|2 min
|Khan
|4
|Islam on pace to become world's largest religio...
|53 min
|Jay is schizophre...
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Banned Aid
|513,459
|Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
|2 hr
|BB Board
|6
|Satan created this universe, not GOD
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|3
|The destruction of Mecca
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|36
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,251
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC