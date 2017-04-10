Police reluctant to arrest Muslim kidnappers of minor Christian girl
Gujranwala: April 16, 2017. LEAD was requested for assistance in a case of minor Catholic Christian girl namely Sovera, who was abducted by a Muslim man Muhammad Ijaz Butt with the help of his accomplices Wahab Butt and Naveed Burgaranwala and later she was forcibly converted to Islam and married one of her abductors.
