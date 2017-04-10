Police reluctant to arrest Muslim kid...

Police reluctant to arrest Muslim kidnappers of minor Christian girl

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Pakistan Christian Post

Gujranwala: April 16, 2017. LEAD was requested for assistance in a case of minor Catholic Christian girl namely Sovera, who was abducted by a Muslim man Muhammad Ijaz Butt with the help of his accomplices Wahab Butt and Naveed Burgaranwala and later she was forcibly converted to Islam and married one of her abductors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkey Under Erdogan: Lurching Toward Sharia &#... (Nov '13) 10 min Simran 5
News Erdogan: women are not equal to men (Nov '14) 26 min Simran 31
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 29 min Cordwainer Trout 5
Islam wins in turkey - Erdogan declares victory 42 min Simran 4
Why doesn't Saudi Arabia take in Syrian Refugees? 1 hr Z i Z o 2
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Alaturq 513,678
Trump set to ignite WW3 1 hr J_a_n 10
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,012 • Total comments across all topics: 280,339,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC