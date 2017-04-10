Police reluctant to arrest Muslim kidnappers of minor Christian girl

Gujranwala: April 16, 2017. LEAD was requested for assistance in a case of minor Catholic Christian girl namely Sovera, who was abducted by a Muslim man Muhammad Ijaz Butt with the help of his accomplices Wahab Butt and Naveed Burgaranwala and later she was forcibly converted to Islam and married one of her abductors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pakistan Christian Post.