Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam

Vice President Pence toured Southeast Asia's largest mosque on Thursday during a visit to Indonesia, calling the Muslim-majority nation's tradition of following a moderate form of Islam "an inspiration to the world." ... "In your nation as in mine, religion unifies, it doesn't divide," he added.

