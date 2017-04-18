Pence Tours Indonesian Mosque, Praises Islam
Vice President Pence toured Southeast Asia's largest mosque on Thursday during a visit to Indonesia, calling the Muslim-majority nation's tradition of following a moderate form of Islam "an inspiration to the world." ... "In your nation as in mine, religion unifies, it doesn't divide," he added.
