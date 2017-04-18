Peel Imam receives death threat after...

Peel Imam receives death threat after working on school religious accommodation issue

Ibrahim Hindy, an imam at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, received messages that threatened his life after working on religious accommodation issue with the Peel school board. A Mississauga imam says he's become the target of online threats after working with the Peel District School Board on religious accommodation issues.

