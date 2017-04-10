Paper Looks at 'Hidden Armenians' of ...

Paper Looks at 'Hidden Armenians' of Azerbaijan

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Groong

Over the past decade the topic of Turkey's ' hidden Armenians ' has received considerable academic and media scrutiny. The term generally refers to those Turkish citizens, whose ethnic Armenian ancestors adopted Islam and Turkish and Kurdish identities to escape persecution, particularly at the time of the Armenian genocide, but also in earlier periods, as with the more isolated communities, such as  Hemshins .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sex Meniac America 14 min Khan the LIAR 12
News Origins of Islam and alternative ideas 16 min Chief Expose ZioA... 27
Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma... 36 min WeeWilly 5
End of White Racism coming soon 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 88
Are The Forum Monitors playing hide and seek wi... 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 1
Wow very sad - the destruction of Persia 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 14
Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12) 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 2,261
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 hr Alaturq 513,516
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,603 • Total comments across all topics: 280,235,654

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC