Paper Looks at 'Hidden Armenians' of Azerbaijan
Over the past decade the topic of Turkey's ' hidden Armenians ' has received considerable academic and media scrutiny. The term generally refers to those Turkish citizens, whose ethnic Armenian ancestors adopted Islam and Turkish and Kurdish identities to escape persecution, particularly at the time of the Armenian genocide, but also in earlier periods, as with the more isolated communities, such as Hemshins .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Groong.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sex Meniac America
|14 min
|Khan the LIAR
|12
|Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
|16 min
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|27
|Do u fools of the Islam forum really think u ma...
|36 min
|WeeWilly
|5
|End of White Racism coming soon
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|88
|Are The Forum Monitors playing hide and seek wi...
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|1
|Wow very sad - the destruction of Persia
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|14
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|2,261
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Alaturq
|513,516
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC