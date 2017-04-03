Pandemonium as Speaker defers Hadi Bill
Kuala Lumpur: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia has deferred debates on PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang's Private Member's Bill, also known as RUU355, to the next Parliament sitting. His decision Thursday drew loud protests from Opposition lawmakers who felt they were denied an opportunity to debate the Bill as Kota Baru PAS MP Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan was the sole lawmaker given a chance to speak in support of the Bill.
