Pak's NA passes resolution to condemn lynching of student5 min ago

Islamabad, Apr 18 Pakistan's National Assembly has passed an unanimous resolution to condemn the "barbaric and cold-blooded murder" of a 23-year-old university student who was lynched by a violent mob over alleged blasphemy. Mashal Khan, a journalism student, in Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan was killed by an enraged mob last week, blaming him of passing anti-Islam remarks.

