Pak's NA passes resolution to condemn lynching of student5 min ago
Islamabad, Apr 18 Pakistan's National Assembly has passed an unanimous resolution to condemn the "barbaric and cold-blooded murder" of a 23-year-old university student who was lynched by a violent mob over alleged blasphemy. Mashal Khan, a journalism student, in Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan was killed by an enraged mob last week, blaming him of passing anti-Islam remarks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why do muslims bend over during prayer?
|8 min
|ArabicWORDallah d...
|13
|Sex and Christianity
|50 min
|Khan
|3
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|50 min
|J_a_n
|513,696
|Muslim truthies
|1 hr
|Muslims dummies
|3
|Muslim mental illness.
|1 hr
|Muslims dummies
|1
|Jay - The mentally ill troll of this forum
|1 hr
|Muslims dummies
|11
|The West is losing the war with Muslims
|1 hr
|Jay is the forum ...
|1
|Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat...
|2 hr
|Simran
|80
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC