Pakistanis Themselves Responsible For Tarnishing Image Of Country, Says Malala Yousafzai
There are 7 comments on the Outlook story from Yesterday, titled Pakistanis Themselves Responsible For Tarnishing Image Of Country, Says Malala Yousafzai. In it, Outlook reports that:
'We complain that there is Islamophobia, countries are tarnishing the name of our country. No one is diminishing Pakistan and Islam, we ourselves are tarnishing the name of Pakistan and Islam' Anguished by the lynching of a Pakistani student for alleged blasphemy, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai today said Pakistanis themselves are responsible for tarnishing the image of Islam and the country.
Regina, Canada
#1 Yesterday
You got that right honey.
Pakistan, over 90% Muslim, is one of the most disgusting and wicked countries on earth.
Half the devil worshipping yahoo muslims are illiterate, most live on the begging bowl and yet they can afford nuclear weapons, funded by stolen aid money.
It's a Muslim hell hole. All Muslim countries are hell holes.
Regina, Canada
#2 Yesterday
PS.
All Muslim countries are hell holes. That's all the evil cult of Islam can produce. It's the true legacy of Mohammed and his lies and deceptions.
Why else are Muslims begging to get into Christian countries?
Regina, Canada
#3 Yesterday
PSS
And when the wet rats get to Christian countries what do they do?
Like Khan and Rabbeen they go to work supporting their evil cult on social media like Topix Forum, because THEY'RE TOO STUPID to understand the evil they've left!
Once they're brainwashed they lose the ability to think and reason forever.
That's what the poison of Islam can do.
Regina, Canada
#4 23 hrs ago
...and because Muslims hate and want to destroy all that is good, they work to destroy our countries, with their lies, their terrorism and their attempts to impose their ridiculous barbaric Sharia Law.
That's what they want . To destroy Christian countries and make them as evil and filthy as the ones they've abandoned. That's what the submission to Islam is all about. Destroy the West and turn the world into a filthy Muslim hell hole.
#5 22 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! Camal Turd ! LOL! Are you really that stupid ? If so , I can suggest a really good Psychoanalyist ! ME ! Go ahead give it a go! CheerZ
Regina, Canada
#6 22 hrs ago
Looks like you're losing it.
#7 3 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! As your psychoanalyst I can safely say you started with huge M U M M Y - issues. CheerZ
