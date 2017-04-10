There are on the Outlook story from Yesterday, titled Pakistanis Themselves Responsible For Tarnishing Image Of Country, Says Malala Yousafzai. In it, Outlook reports that:

'We complain that there is Islamophobia, countries are tarnishing the name of our country. No one is diminishing Pakistan and Islam, we ourselves are tarnishing the name of Pakistan and Islam' Anguished by the lynching of a Pakistani student for alleged blasphemy, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai today said Pakistanis themselves are responsible for tarnishing the image of Islam and the country.

