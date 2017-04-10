Pakistanis Themselves Responsible For...

Pakistanis Themselves Responsible For Tarnishing Image Of Country, Says Malala Yousafzai

There are 7 comments on the Outlook story from Yesterday, titled Pakistanis Themselves Responsible For Tarnishing Image Of Country, Says Malala Yousafzai. In it, Outlook reports that:

'We complain that there is Islamophobia, countries are tarnishing the name of our country. No one is diminishing Pakistan and Islam, we ourselves are tarnishing the name of Pakistan and Islam' Anguished by the lynching of a Pakistani student for alleged blasphemy, Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai today said Pakistanis themselves are responsible for tarnishing the image of Islam and the country.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Outlook.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Muslim hell hole

Regina, Canada

#1 Yesterday
You got that right honey.

Pakistan, over 90% Muslim, is one of the most disgusting and wicked countries on earth.

Half the devil worshipping yahoo muslims are illiterate, most live on the begging bowl and yet they can afford nuclear weapons, funded by stolen aid money.

It's a Muslim hell hole. All Muslim countries are hell holes.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Islam deserves no respect

Regina, Canada

#2 Yesterday
PS.

All Muslim countries are hell holes. That's all the evil cult of Islam can produce. It's the true legacy of Mohammed and his lies and deceptions.

Why else are Muslims begging to get into Christian countries?

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
effects of poison

Regina, Canada

#3 Yesterday
PSS

And when the wet rats get to Christian countries what do they do?

Like Khan and Rabbeen they go to work supporting their evil cult on social media like Topix Forum, because THEY'RE TOO STUPID to understand the evil they've left!

Once they're brainwashed they lose the ability to think and reason forever.

That's what the poison of Islam can do.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Islams goal

Regina, Canada

#4 23 hrs ago
...and because Muslims hate and want to destroy all that is good, they work to destroy our countries, with their lies, their terrorism and their attempts to impose their ridiculous barbaric Sharia Law.

That's what they want . To destroy Christian countries and make them as evil and filthy as the ones they've abandoned. That's what the submission to Islam is all about. Destroy the West and turn the world into a filthy Muslim hell hole.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#5 22 hrs ago
effects of poison wrote:
PSS

And when the wet rats get to Christian countries what do they do?

Like Khan and Rabbeen they go to work supporting their evil cult on social media like Topix Forum, because THEY'RE TOO STUPID to understand the evil they've left!

Once they're brainwashed they lose the ability to think and reason forever.

That's what the poison of Islam can do.
SalaamZ ! Camal Turd ! LOL! Are you really that stupid ? If so , I can suggest a really good Psychoanalyist ! ME ! Go ahead give it a go! CheerZ

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Satans fool

Regina, Canada

#6 22 hrs ago
Rabbeen Al Jihad wrote:
<quoted text> SalaamZ ! Camal Turd ! LOL! Are you really that stupid ? If so , I can suggest a really good Psychoanalyist ! ME ! Go ahead give it a go! CheerZ
Looks like you're losing it.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#7 3 hrs ago
Satans fool wrote:
<quoted text>

Looks like you're losing it.
SalaamZ ! As your psychoanalyst I can safely say you started with huge M U M M Y - issues. CheerZ
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump's Army secretary nominee hit with accusat... 3 min chazmo 32
Scholar Dr. Jay Smith DECONSTRUCTS ISLAM 10 min chazmo 5
News Begging has no basis in Islam, says Sultan 48 min Frogface Kate 4
Jay - The mentally ill troll of this forum 52 min Jay is mentally ill 7
Sex Meniac America 54 min Khan 20
End of White Racism coming soon 1 hr Khan 127
News Police reluctant to arrest Muslim kidnappers of... 1 hr BB Board 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 14 hr J_a_n 513,686
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,554 • Total comments across all topics: 280,358,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC