Pakistani Women Kill Man Accused Of Blasphemy, Police Say
Pakistani police say three women dressed in burqas killed a man who had been accused of blasphemy in 2004 in a northeastern Pakistani town -- the second murder over alleged insults to Islam in a week. Fazal Abbas, who was in his 50s and belonged to the minority Shi'ite sect, was gunned down at home in what his family have called a sectarian hate crime.
Regina, Canada
#1 17 hrs ago
Contradict crazy Islam and get killed for your trouble. By three burqas no less. For a thought crime.
Ahh, the 7th century, don't you miss it?
#2 17 hrs ago
Western distortion of facts.
Most probably he was a pedophile, just like you, who got what he deserved.
#4 15 hrs ago
Most muslim men are pedophiles, so he did get what he deserved. That it was carried out by 3 burka wearing mamas just makes it more hilarious for the rest of us.
Although it could have been paki men dressing up like women, they seem to be into that.
“Turn left at pub Number 42”
Since: Dec 08
7,622
Homehill,QLD
#5 4 hrs ago
Or are you distorting of facts?.
http://nation.com.pk/national/20-Apr-2017/thr...
#6 2 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! InfidelZ! LOL! and I quote..." Bitches - Be - Crazy ! " CheerZ
