Pakistani Women Kill Man Accused Of B...

Pakistani Women Kill Man Accused Of Blasphemy, Police Say

There are 5 comments on the Weekday Magazine story from 18 hrs ago, titled Pakistani Women Kill Man Accused Of Blasphemy, Police Say. In it, Weekday Magazine reports that:

Pakistani police say three women dressed in burqas killed a man who had been accused of blasphemy in 2004 in a northeastern Pakistani town -- the second murder over alleged insults to Islam in a week. Fazal Abbas, who was in his 50s and belonged to the minority Shi'ite sect, was gunned down at home in what his family have called a sectarian hate crime.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Whackystan

Regina, Canada

#1 17 hrs ago
Contradict crazy Islam and get killed for your trouble. By three burqas no less. For a thought crime.

Ahh, the 7th century, don't you miss it?

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Simran

Sacramento, CA

#2 17 hrs ago
Western distortion of facts.

Most probably he was a pedophile, just like you, who got what he deserved.

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Girl Power

Tucson, AZ

#4 15 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
Western distortion of facts.

Most probably he was a pedophile, who got what he deserved.
Most muslim men are pedophiles, so he did get what he deserved. That it was carried out by 3 burka wearing mamas just makes it more hilarious for the rest of us.

Although it could have been paki men dressing up like women, they seem to be into that.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

AussieBobby

“Turn left at pub Number 42”

Since: Dec 08

7,622

Homehill,QLD

#5 4 hrs ago
Simran wrote:
Western distortion of facts.

Most probably he was a pedophile, just like you, who got what he deserved.
Or are you distorting of facts?.

http://nation.com.pk/national/20-Apr-2017/thr...

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#6 2 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! InfidelZ! LOL! and I quote..." Bitches - Be - Crazy ! " CheerZ
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 14 min DaniEl 513,789
Hi friends _ I'm back ! 16 min Yapping puppy 7
Another crazed Muslim... 50 min Muslim mayhem 1
News Sandra Solomon Moment: What Islam Taught Me Abo... 55 min WeeWilly 5
News Origins of Islam and alternative ideas 1 hr Frogface Kate 33
100000 errors in quran (May '15) 1 hr Keep God out of it 515
Not in my name ! 1 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 20
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,108 • Total comments across all topics: 280,452,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC