Pakistan: CLAAS recovers 14-year-old Christian girl forcibly converted to Islam
London: April 28, 2017. A Pakistani Christian girl, 14, was forcibly converted into Islam by local police official, Munir Ahmed who is Assistant Sub Inspector of City Police Station Hafiz Abad .
