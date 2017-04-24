Ottawa man facing more charges after 2nd incident at Islamic centre
A window was smashed at the Islam Care Centre at 375 Somerset St W. in Ottawa on April 12. The man charged in that incident is now facing new charges. An Ottawa man charged two weeks ago with vandalizing a mosque and Islamic centre has been charged after another incident at one of the buildings early Tuesday.
