Origins of Islam and alternative ideas

There are 8 comments on the The Nation story from Saturday, titled Origins of Islam and alternative ideas. In it, The Nation reports that:

Saturday's letter from the usually well-versed Mr Wilcox compares two religions but skimps on the origin of Islam according to its learned scholars. Around 1,400 years ago, an invisible, non-human, silent "deity" discloses 6,000-plus verses to a non-human, invisible messenger, Jibriel .

Choose right

Regina, Canada

#1 Saturday
Moses, Christ and an illiterate e camel thief.

J_a_n

Since: Jan 11

18,568

Location hidden
#2 Yesterday
that about sums it up.

Banned Aid

Los Angeles, CA

#3 Yesterday
Islam propagates hatred and murder, poverty and despair. Those facts are evident in every place on Earth where muslims hold sway. They are demons.

Rabbeen Al Jihad

Salt Lake City, UT

#4 21 hrs ago
Banned Aid wrote:
Islam propagates hatred and murder, poverty and despair. Those facts are evident in every place on Earth where muslims hold sway. They are demons.
SalaamZ ! BA. Wrong! Terrorists , Sociopaths , and non-religious criminals propagate Despair , Hatred , Murder , & Poverty! The Right-thinking and Faithful muslims do NO-SUCH-THING ! Learn the difference. CheerZ

BB Board

Knoxville, TN

#5 20 hrs ago
Choose right wrote:
Moses, Christ and an illiterate e camel thief.
There's nothing good about Mooooohamid the camel thief.

BB Board

Knoxville, TN

#6 20 hrs ago
Why do Mooooooslims worship Mooooohamid the camel thief?
A crock

Regina, Canada

#7 16 hrs ago
He went into a cave and said an angel talked to him. His gullible neighbors believed the little schizo. Then some of his hangers-on wrote a book of mostly plagiarized texts strewn together with violent verses and a bunch of nonsense and called it a Koran..
The original Koran was destroyed and some clowns wrote a different one but most muzzie deny it.

The whole story of Islam is a crock of shit. Written by fools for fools.

J_a_n

Since: Jan 11

18,568

Location hidden
#8 13 hrs ago
It might be a true story, the Bible warned us about that very thing...

Galatians 1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.

2 Corinthians 11:14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light
A crock wrote:
He went into a cave and said an angel talked to him. His gullible neighbors believed the little schizo. Then some of his hangers-on wrote a book of mostly plagiarized texts strewn together with violent verses and a bunch of nonsense and called it a Koran..
The original Koran was destroyed and some clowns wrote a different one but most muzzie deny it.

The whole story of Islam is a crock of shit. Written by fools for fools.

