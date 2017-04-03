Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
There are 8 comments on the The Nation story from Saturday, titled Origins of Islam and alternative ideas. In it, The Nation reports that:
Saturday's letter from the usually well-versed Mr Wilcox compares two religions but skimps on the origin of Islam according to its learned scholars. Around 1,400 years ago, an invisible, non-human, silent "deity" discloses 6,000-plus verses to a non-human, invisible messenger, Jibriel .
Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Nation.
|
Regina, Canada
|
#1 Saturday
Moses, Christ and an illiterate e camel thief.
|
Since: Jan 11
18,568
Location hidden
|
#2 Yesterday
that about sums it up.
|
#3 Yesterday
Islam propagates hatred and murder, poverty and despair. Those facts are evident in every place on Earth where muslims hold sway. They are demons.
|
#4 21 hrs ago
SalaamZ ! BA. Wrong! Terrorists , Sociopaths , and non-religious criminals propagate Despair , Hatred , Murder , & Poverty! The Right-thinking and Faithful muslims do NO-SUCH-THING ! Learn the difference. CheerZ
|
#5 20 hrs ago
There's nothing good about Mooooohamid the camel thief.
|
#6 20 hrs ago
Why do Mooooooslims worship Mooooohamid the camel thief?
|
Regina, Canada
|
#7 16 hrs ago
He went into a cave and said an angel talked to him. His gullible neighbors believed the little schizo. Then some of his hangers-on wrote a book of mostly plagiarized texts strewn together with violent verses and a bunch of nonsense and called it a Koran..
The original Koran was destroyed and some clowns wrote a different one but most muzzie deny it.
The whole story of Islam is a crock of shit. Written by fools for fools.
|
Since: Jan 11
18,568
Location hidden
|
#8 13 hrs ago
It might be a true story, the Bible warned us about that very thing...
Galatians 1:8 But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.
2 Corinthians 11:14 And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Coptic Christian Civilians Massacred
|8 hr
|The Islamic plan
|12
|Wow very sad - the destruction of Persia
|8 hr
|J_a_n
|7
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|J_a_n
|513,475
|The FAKE NEWS islamophobes post on TOPIX
|8 hr
|chazmo
|10
|Trump set to ignite WW3
|9 hr
|Chuck
|2
|How to know when Muslims lie
|9 hr
|LIARS
|1
|In next 20 years, Muslims babies may exceed Chr...
|11 hr
|Nasty future for ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Islam Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC