No mention of Triple Talaq in Quran: Islamic scholar backs Salma Ansari

Mumbai , Apr. 9 : Backing Vice-President Hamid Ansari's wife Salma Ansari's statement on Triple Talaq, Islamic Scholar Zeenat Shaukat Ali on Sunday said there is no mention of the practice in the Quran. Shaukat Ali reiterated Salma's statement, saying that people should read the Quran for themselves in order to understand it in its true essence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.