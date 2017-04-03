No mention of Triple Talaq in Quran: ...

No mention of Triple Talaq in Quran: Islamic scholar backs Salma Ansari

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: Newkerala.com

Mumbai , Apr. 9 : Backing Vice-President Hamid Ansari's wife Salma Ansari's statement on Triple Talaq, Islamic Scholar Zeenat Shaukat Ali on Sunday said there is no mention of the practice in the Quran. Shaukat Ali reiterated Salma's statement, saying that people should read the Quran for themselves in order to understand it in its true essence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
US fertility rate at an ALL-TIME low !!! (Sep '13) 4 hr muslims are perverts 330
News Young Muslims Need To Reposition Islam As Force... 5 hr Save yourselves a... 1
News Origins of Islam and alternative ideas 6 hr Banned Aid 3
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 6 hr Banned Aid 513,456
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... 6 hr Banned Aid 3
Zushannah RULES 12 hr Islam _ the light... 1
Satan created this universe, not GOD 12 hr Man is a Satanic ... 2
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,601 • Total comments across all topics: 280,159,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC