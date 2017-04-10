NJ public schools can teach religions just don't preach them
Parents at Chatham Middle School are up in arms because their children are being taught and tested on the Islam religion, yet students cannot bring up the bible. Should New Jersey public schools be taught any form of religion? I say teach it, all of it that applies to your area, but don't preach it.
