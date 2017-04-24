Nikah Mut'ah: Temporary marriage in I...

Nikah Mut'ah: Temporary marriage in Islam is not prostitution,...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Merinews

I decided to write on this topic after reading the article of Dr Deeba Abedi on newageislam.com, wherein she has mentioned that Nikah Mut'ah and Misyar, both ancient Islamic practices of temporary marriage, benefit only Muslim men and should be seen as prostitution and nothing else. Tarek Fatah had also raised the issue in his programme "Fatah Ka Fatwa" wherein, under the garb of modernising Islam and Muslims, he actually used the platform to bash both Islam and the Muslims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Merinews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Islam Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Faith 514,064
News Will Islam Inherit the Earth? 1 hr Newe Yokker 184
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) 1 hr bestie 37
ISIS is NOT what WEST's propaganda portrays the... (Aug '15) 2 hr Simran 11
Tell us HERE that Islam is finished ! 2 hr Simran 29
The Regina guy is incontinent 3 hr Esther 1
News Islamic romance novels set hearts aflutter in B... 3 hr Faith 3
See all Islam Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Islam Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,683 • Total comments across all topics: 280,577,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC