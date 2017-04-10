New UN peace messenger Malala will promote girls' education

Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, newly designated as a U.N. Messenger of Peace, says extremists tried to kill her but didn't succeed and in her second life she is working for education especially for girls - and hoping boys will become advocates for gender equality. The 19-year-old Pakistani activist called herself a proud Muslim, stressed that Islam means peace, and expressed great disappointment that Muslims are portrayed in the media as "terrorists" and "jihadists."

