New UN peace messenger Malala will promote girls' education
Nobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai, newly designated as a U.N. Messenger of Peace, says extremists tried to kill her but didn't succeed and in her second life she is working for education especially for girls - and hoping boys will become advocates for gender equality. The 19-year-old Pakistani activist called herself a proud Muslim, stressed that Islam means peace, and expressed great disappointment that Muslims are portrayed in the media as "terrorists" and "jihadists."
Islam Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who Is Allah? (Aug '07)
|39 min
|yehoshooah adam
|256,322
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Chief Expose ZioC...
|513,494
|Why Consider Islam?
|1 hr
|BB Board
|1
|Pope Francis meets 4 Imams to open a Christian-...
|1 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|18
|Prophet MUHAMMAD (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|BB Board
|2,259
|More Coptic Christian Civilians Massacred
|2 hr
|Chief Expose ZioA...
|19
|Origins of Islam and alternative ideas
|2 hr
|True Christian wi...
|21
