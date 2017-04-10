New allegation surfaces against husband and wife who ran investment firm

PETALING JAYA: A Datuk Seri and his wife, dogged by allegations of running a dubious foreign exchange company, continue to be pursued by victims who have made a fresh batch of police reports. In the latest allegation, former MIC treasurer-general Datuk R. Rama nan claimed the husband-and-wife team had even converted to Islam in 2013 in order to convince a Muslim investor to put RM55mil in their company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Star Online.