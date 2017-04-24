Nation In UPROAR After Their President Announces: 'All Women...
The President of Austria , who is an uber leftist, is calling for all women to wear hijabs in support of Islam. I'm not kidding in fact, he's in favor of making women don the headscarves to fight Islamophobia.
